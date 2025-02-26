Eubank Jr slaps Benn with egg in press conference

Chris Eubank Jr smashed an egg into Conor Benn's face at a press conference in Manchester on Tuesday, two months before their showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A much-hyped fight between the sons of two former British arch-rivals was called off in 2022 when Benn returned a finding for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

The pair are now due to meet on April 28 in the rearranged bout.

"Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg," Eubank Jr posted on social media platform X.

Benn, the son of former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn, was cleared of intentional doping in 2023 by the World Boxing Council, which said a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests.

A provisional suspension was then reimposed after successful appeals by UK anti-doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control before UKAD confirmed late last year it had received the National Anti-Doping Panel's decision and that the 28-year-old's provisional suspension had been lifted.

"That's the only shot you'll land on me ... two rounds you are finished," Benn posted on X.