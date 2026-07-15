Logo
Logo

Sport

European Athletics, broadcasters issue guidelines on preventing sexualisation of female athletes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

European Athletics, broadcasters issue guidelines on preventing sexualisation of female athletes

European Athletics, broadcasters issue guidelines on preventing sexualisation of female athletes

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) logo stands outside its headquarters ahead of a General Assembly meeting to debate and possibly vote on Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2026, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

15 Jul 2026 05:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 15 : European Athletics and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) introduced guidelines on Tuesday aimed at preventing the sexualisation of female athletes through camera angles and the use of replays.

The guidelines follow feedback from athletes who said certain camera shots can cause discomfort and distractions by drawing attention away from their performances.

"The development of filming guidelines is a crucial step toward eliminating harmful portrayals of women in our sports while maintaining the highest level of storytelling and technical excellence," European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov said.

Broadcasters are advised to avoid prolonged close-up shots of specific body parts, low-angle views filmed from behind or beneath athletes, and slow-motion replays that do not contribute to the understanding of the sporting action.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The guidelines aim to ensure coverage remains focused on athletic performance and reduce the risk of footage being taken out of context and shared inappropriately online.

The organisations also encouraged production teams to use wider camera angles that capture the full scope of an athlete's movement and performance.

Former world long jump champion Ivana Spanovic said broadcasters should use innovative camera angles, including aerial views, and educational graphics to help explain various aspects of athletic performances.

"Our sport offers numerous opportunities to showcase technique and the beauty of movement, like displaying slow-motion shots that highlight technical precision, such as the take-off moment or the perfect stride," the Serbian added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement