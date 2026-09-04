European football groups back limits on blanket away-fan bans

Sept 3 : European football stakeholders have joined forces to back curbs on blanket away-fan bans, arguing that travelling supporters are a vital part of the game and should not be punished for the actions of a minority.

The position, adopted by Europe's football governing body UEFA, European Football Clubs, Football Supporters Europe and European League, followed discussions at UEFA's Safety and Security Conference in Madrid this week on away supporters and the use of collective bans.

"Measures aimed at preventing violence, disorder or other forms of misconduct should focus on the individuals responsible rather than on groups of supporters as a whole," the stakeholders said in the statement.

Collective bans should not become a routine response to safety or security concerns and should only be considered when documented evidence shows no less restrictive measures can address serious risks to public safety or public order, they added.