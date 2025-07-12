Evans wins in Berlin, Rowland's Formula E title bid on hold

BERLIN :Jaguar's Mitch Evans won the first of two Formula E races in Berlin on Saturday as Oliver Rowland had to put title celebrations on hold for another day at least.

The Briton would have won the all-electric series with three races to spare had he finished 69 points clear of closest rival Pascal Wehrlein but instead the Nissan driver suffered a first retirement of the season with his lead reduced to 50.

Rowland made contact with Stoffel Van Doorne's Maserati and spun six laps from the end on a grey and soggy afternoon at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

The impact damaged the car's right front suspension, forcing the championship leader to stop.

Porsche's Wehrlein, the defending champion, meanwhile charged from ninth on the grid to second in his home race with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Mahindra's Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara was third for his second successive podium.

Evans, starting from pole position, navigated two safety car periods to claim his second win of the season and record-equalling 14th career victory.

"I wasn't expecting that today," said the New Zealander of his first triumph since he went from last place at the season-opener in Brazil. "It was tricky conditions and lots of managing the race."

Rowland can still clinch the title on Sunday if he finishes the day 59 points clear of Wehrlein, otherwise the chase continues to the final two races in London at the end of the month.

There are still 87 points to be won.

"It was an important day and a good race," said Wehrlein, who had compared his situation to facing four match points against Rowland. "Every race is all in and we try to maximise every race."

Evans' win was also Jaguar's 50th podium in Formula E. He last triumphed from the back of the grid at the season-opener in Brazil last December.

McLaren's Taylor Barnard finished fourth and moved up to third in the championship, 68 points behind Rowland.

In the teams' championship, Porsche - who had Antonio Felix da Costa demoted from third to 10th after a five-second penalty for an overly-aggressive move - have 221 points to Nissan's 191 and DS Penske on 153.