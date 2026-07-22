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Evenepoel wins time trial to cut Pogacar's lead
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Evenepoel wins time trial to cut Pogacar's lead

Evenepoel wins time trial to cut Pogacar's lead
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Evian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains - Evian-les-Bains, France - July 21, 2026 Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Remco Evenepoel in action during stage 16 individual time-trial REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Evenepoel wins time trial to cut Pogacar's lead
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Evian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains - Evian-les-Bains, France - July 21, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the yellow jersey in action during stage 16 individual time-trial REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Evenepoel wins time trial to cut Pogacar's lead
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Evian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains, France - July 21, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the yellow jersey in action at the end of stage 16 individual time-trial REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Evenepoel wins time trial to cut Pogacar's lead
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - Evian-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains - Thonon-les-Bains, France - July 21, 2026 Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe's Remco Evenepoel in action at the end of stage 16 individual time-trial REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
22 Jul 2026 12:06AM (Updated: 22 Jul 2026 12:54AM)
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THONON, France, July 21 : Belgian Remco Evenepoel won the individual time trial on stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, finishing the 26.1 km route in 32 minutes and 19 seconds to shave 28 seconds off four-time champion Tadej Pogacar's overall lead.

Pogacar, who finished second in the stage, remains four minutes and 32 seconds ahead of Evenepoel (Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe) in the race for the yellow jersey as the Slovenian UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider closes in on his third straight Tour de France title.

"It's incredible. To win this time trial with such a performance, I'm just proud and happy. It's amazing to win two stages in a row," said Evenepoel.

Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) was the third fastest on the route from Evian-les-Bains to Thonon-les-Bains, a minute and four seconds behind Evenepoel, who had also won the previous stage.

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By the time Skjelmose had upstaged Mattia Cattaneo to post the leading time, 26-year-old Evenepoel had already started his ride, making it to the third checkpoint 16 seconds faster than Pogacar.

Evenepoel, who took gold in the road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics, accelerated further in the final flat section to cement the stage win, as Pogacar tried in vain to reduce the gap.

Pogacar's teammate Isaac del Toro remained third overall with a fifth-place finish in the stage.

Frenchman Paul Seixas, who finished fourth on Tuesday, sits 20 seconds behind Mexico's Del Toro in the overall standings.

Evenepoel's teammate Florian Lipowitz, who was fifth in the general classification before the stage, had to withdraw from the race following a crash on a right-hand bend just over six kilometres from the finish.

"It's a real shame. It’s a victory that leaves a bit of a bittersweet taste," Evenepoel said about Lipowitz.

The race continues on Wednesday with a 174.7km flat ride from Chambery to Voiron.

Source: Reuters
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