Evenepoel wins Tour de France stage 15 as Vingegaard abandons race after crash

BRIZON, France, July 19 : Belgian Remco Evenepoel beat race leader Tadej Pogacar to the finish line to win stage 15 of the Tour de France on Sunday after Jonas Vingegaard, who was second in the overall rankings, was forced to abandon following a crash.

Two-time champion Vingegaard went down with three other riders at a tight corner, after his front wheel clipped a curb about 20km from the finish. The crash left the Dane's right arm in a sling.

Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Sepp Kuss was also involved in the crash along with Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates Isaac del Toro and Brandon McNulty. Vingegaard, 29, was visibly in pain before he was taken into an ambulance.

The other three were able to continue but Del Toro was visibly struggling in the final kilometres as he tried to keep up with Pogacar and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider Evenepoel.

Evenepoel, who was third overall before Vingegaard's crash, pushed past Pogacar to secure his first stage victory in this year's race. Del Toro finished third a few seconds later.

Four-time winner Pogacar is five minutes ahead of Evenepoel, who moved up to second place.