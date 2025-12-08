Everton hand Chelsea first Women's Super League defeat in 585 days

LONDON, Dec 7 : Chelsea's reign of invincibility came to an end on Sunday as Everton delivered a 1-0 upset in the Women's Super League to end a 34-game unbeaten run.

The champions had not tasted defeat in the league since May 2024 but saw their 585-day unbeaten streak snapped by Japan's Honoka Hayashi, who capitalised on a Toni Payne cross to score the winner at the far post.

The defeat was their first WSL loss since the closing stages of the 2023-24 campaign and marked the end of an era for Chelsea, who won last season's title without losing a game.

"I think today is a game where we have to prove ourselves coming up against the champions. For us, we did that today," Everton defender Ruby Mace told BBC.

"I'm so proud of my team and so proud of Everton... Sweat, blood and tears today. I couldn't be prouder of this team. We said at halftime, the only ones who will beat this team are the ones who put their body on the line."

It was Everton's second victory of the season as they moved up to ninth while it was Sonia Bompastor's first WSL loss as Chelsea coach after she took over from Emma Hayes last season.

The result also leaves Chelsea trailing leaders Manchester City by six points after 10 games.

City are on 27 points after they beat Leicester City 3-0 with three late goals, including a double and an assist from Bunny Shaw.