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Everton, Palace complete Johnson-McNeil swap deal
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Everton, Palace complete Johnson-McNeil swap deal

Everton, Palace complete Johnson-McNeil swap deal
Soccer Football - UEFA Conference League - Final - Crystal Palace Training - Crystal Palace FC Training Ground, London, Britain - May 26, 2026 Crystal Palace's Brennan Johnson during training REUTERS/David Klein
Everton, Palace complete Johnson-McNeil swap deal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brentford - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - January 4, 2026 Everton's Dwight McNeil shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
11 Aug 2026 06:45PM
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Aug 11 : Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil have completed a rare straight swap between Premier League sides, with Everton signing Johnson from Crystal Palace and McNeil moving in the opposite direction, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Johnson, 25, has signed a four-year contract with Everton, while McNeil, 26, has agreed a deal with Palace until 2030.

The Wales international joined Palace in January from Tottenham Hotspur and made 26 appearances in all competitions.

"There were a lot of reasons why I was so keen to join - the manager, the players, the direction the team is going in," Johnson said in a statement on Everton's website.

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McNeil scored 15 goals and provided 19 assists in 128 appearances for Everton following his move from Burnley in 2022.

"The lads have had some great success over the last two seasons. It's something that I want to be a part of, so I'm really looking forward to getting started," McNeil said.

Everton and Palace will meet at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 22 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Source: Reuters
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