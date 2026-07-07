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Everton sign forward George from Chelsea after loan spell
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Everton sign forward George from Chelsea after loan spell

Everton sign forward George from Chelsea after loan spell

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 10, 2026 Everton's manager David Moyes with Tyrique George after he is substituted off for Harrison Armstrong Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

07 Jul 2026 01:24PM
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July 7 : Everton have completed the permanent signing of English forward Tyrique George from Chelsea, the Premier League club said on Monday, with the 20-year-old signing a four-year contract after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Goodison Park.

Financial details were not disclosed by the clubs, but British media reported the deal was worth up to 24 million pounds ($32 million).

George made 11 appearances for Everton last season, after joining the club on loan on deadline day of the January transfer window.

"I’m so happy to sign for Everton. I loved my time here on loan last season, so as soon as I knew it was a possibility to return, that's always what I wanted," George said in a statement.

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A product of Chelsea's youth academy , George broke into the senior team in 2024 and made 37 appearances for the London club.

George's arrival follows Everton's signing of midfielder Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, and the permanent acquisition of Merlin Rohl after the German joined on loan from Freiburg last season.

($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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