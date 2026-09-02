Everton striker Beto completes move to Fiorentina

Sept 1 : Forward Beto has completed a permanent move from Everton to Serie A club Fiorentina for an undisclosed fee, both teams announced on Tuesday.

• The 28-year-old Guinea-Bissau international made 113 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League club, scoring 25 goals and establishing himself as a popular figure among supporters.

• Beto returns to Italian football three years after departing Udinese, where he recorded 22 goals in 65 appearances.

• Italian and British media report that Fiorentina have agreed to pay a total package worth around £15.4 million ($20.81 million).

($1 = 0.7400 pounds)