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Everton striker Beto completes move to Fiorentina
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Everton striker Beto completes move to Fiorentina

Everton striker Beto completes move to Fiorentina

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 10, 2026 Everton's Beto celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

02 Sep 2026 02:39AM
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Sept 1 : Forward Beto has completed a permanent move from Everton to Serie A club Fiorentina for an undisclosed fee, both teams announced on Tuesday.

• The 28-year-old Guinea-Bissau international made 113 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League club, scoring 25 goals and establishing himself as a popular figure among supporters.

• Beto returns to Italian football three years after departing Udinese, where he recorded 22 goals in 65 appearances.

• Italian and British media report that Fiorentina have agreed to pay a total package worth around £15.4 million ($20.81 million).

($1 = 0.7400 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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