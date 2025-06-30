Everton's Calvert-Lewin leaving after nine years with the club

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is leaving Everton as a free agent after nine years at the Premier League club, the striker said on Sunday.

Calvert-Lewin, who scored 57 goals in 239 league appearances for Everton, said leaving was an "incredibly difficult decision".

"This isn't something I chose lightly," he wrote on social media.

"Everton has been my home since I was 19-years-old. It's the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The choice to move on was not simply about me, it was a decision with my family and we spent a long time considering together."

Calvert-Lewin had his best season at Everton in 2020-21 when he netted 16 goals in the league, but struggled in the following four seasons, scoring only 17 times in the competition.