Everton's Moyes defends 'brilliant' Arsenal amid criticism of their playing style

March 13 : Everton manager David Moyes came to counterpart Mikel Arteta's defence on Friday, hitting back at suggestions that Arsenal's physical approach and set-piece prowess present problems and saying it would be boring if every team played the same way.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have attracted criticism in recent weeks for using set-pieces, especially corner-kick routines, as their go-to strategy to score, sparking debate about its tactical evolution.

However, Moyes questioned Arsenal's critics and described Arteta - a former player under him at Everton - as a brilliant manager who has kept his team fighting on all four fronts - Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

They are seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, and face Pep Guardiola's side in the League Cup final at Wembley on March 22.

"You are making it sound as if that's a problem because they are good at set pieces and they are a strong, physical side," Moyes told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

"I don't see any problem with any of that. It's part of the game."

Moyes went on to defend tactical diversity, suggesting critics of different playing styles were missing the point.

"If there's this thing out there where everybody has to play the beautiful game and everything has to be perfect, well if we all do that then it would be boring. Football would be boring," he added.

"Part of the reason you people are talking about it is because it might be slightly different from what we have seen for a few years.

"It's giving you something to talk about, but I would hate to be going to football matches all the time and seeing football only played the one way. I want teams to play different styles and in different ways."

Arteta has remained defiant over criticism of Arsenal's set-piece tactics while dismissing accusations of time-wasting from Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Huerzeler earlier this month.

Arsenal beat Brighton 1-0 away and although Huerzeler continued to complain about their time-wasting, the German also praised Arteta for what he has achieved this season.

"I said to Mikel afterwards and during the week that I admire his work. I didn't want to create that noise, I just wanted to make my point about how I was feeling. Nothing to do with what they have achieved, it's incredible," he said.

"Arteta is one of the best managers in the world for me, he is a role model. But it is important to say your opinion and not hide your opinion even when you are a smaller club.

"I texted him saying the same things to him, that I have huge respect for everyone at Arsenal. If they win the Premier League, they definitely deserve it."