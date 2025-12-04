Everything is a bonus for relaxed Verstappen

ABU DHABI, Dec 4 : Max Verstappen could become only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win five Formula One titles in a row this weekend but the Red Bull driver was relaxed about it on Thursday.

Neither parent will be in attendance in Abu Dhabi - father Jos rallying in Africa and mother Sophie staying at home with the dogs - largely because he had written off his chances earlier in the season and they had made other plans.

After a home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort at the end of August, Verstappen was 104 points behind then-leader Oscar Piastri.

He is now four clear of McLaren's Australian and 12 behind Lando Norris with potentially the greatest comeback in Formula One history only days away from being realised.

"I guess it was not planned," he said of his parents' absence. "I also didn't really plan to be in the title fight at the end and here we are.

"After Zandvoort everything was a bit cancelled I would say. You can see a lot on TV anyway."

The championship trophy was positioned next to the three contenders in a press conference with all sitting together on a sofa.

Verstappen observed that he had four similar ones at home already and his signature had not changed.

Asked how he had prepared for the final push, Verstappen differed somewhat from his rivals who talked of going through their usual routines or playing padel and marketing commitments.

"I spent some time with my daughter," said the 28-year-old. "I figured some stuff out for GT3 for next year, figured out some stuff for my sim team as well, planning for next year.

"So yeah, just pretty straightforward stuff before arriving here."

Verstappen, Piastri and Norris have all won seven races this season but Verstappen said he was still the outsider and had already achieved everything he wanted to in F1.

"I'm very relaxed. Nothing to lose, you know," he said. "I'm just enjoying being here.

"Having these wins again is fantastic. So I just take it that everything here is just a bonus, sitting here fighting for the title. So that's also what makes it very straightforward for me.

"We will just try to have a good weekend. But even then, it's not really in my control. So we just try to enjoy it."