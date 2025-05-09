Explainer-Argentine Apertura tournament explained

Argentina's football season shifts into high gear this weekend as the Apertura tournament kicks off its knockout phase, setting the stage for three weeks of drama.

Here's everything you need to know as Argentina's top clubs chase glory.

WHAT IS THE APERTURA?

The Apertura or "Opening" tournament is half of Argentina's split-season format, which was reintroduced in 2025 after its last implementation in 2012. It runs from January to June and is followed by the Clausura or "Closing" tournament from July to December.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

The tournament reaches its climax after a 16-round group stage, where 30 clubs are split into two 15-team groups or zones playing 14 matches within their group and two inter-zonal clashes against the other.

The top eight from each zone advance to the knockout stage, seeded by their regular-season results in a bracket designed to keep the nation's fiercest rivals apart until a possible final showdown.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be single-legged ties hosted by the higher-seeded team with matches level after 90 minutes proceeding straight to penalties.

The final will be played on neutral ground at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on June 1, with extra time before penalties if necessary.

WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS?

Despite occasional stumbles through the group stage, River Plate and Boca Juniors remain the dominant forces in Argentine football, accounting for seven of the last 10 league titles between them.

With the big two on opposite sides of the bracket, hopes are high for a potential Superclasico final that would send the nation into collective delirium.

River appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, having scored 11 goals in their last four matches, including a 4-1 thrashing of reigning champions Velez Sarsfield, who failed to qualify for the knockouts.

Boca were on top form before a late stumble, including a Superclasico loss, saw them slip from top spot on goal difference.

Beyond the Buenos Aires giants, Group A winners Argentinos Juniors are seeking their first title since 2010, while Rosario Central, leaders in Group B, could be well positioned to end a 38-year league championship drought.

YOUNG TALENT TAKING CENTRE STAGE

Despite a steady stream of promising players heading abroad, Argentina's production line continues to turn out talent.

River remain one of the most important academies and their 17-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono has been linked with a move to Manchester United as he attracted attention with his stunning free-kick in last month's Superclasico.

Winger Ian Subiabre has also drawn Premier League interest, increasing his playing time in River's attack. The 18-year-old could follow in the footsteps of former teammate Claudio Echeverri, who joined Manchester City after a few senior games.

Boca have 19-year-old Milton Delgado, widely regarded as one of the world's top midfield prospects, while Kevin Zenon appears set for European shores after this year's Club World Cup.

Rosario Central striker Santiago Lopez has also made a strong impression, scoring twice in his last six regular-season appearances.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Beyond national glory, the Apertura champions automatically qualify for the 2026 Copa Libertadores - South America's Champions League - and will contest the Argentine Champions Trophy against the Clausura winners.

WHO QUALIFIED?

ZONE A ZONE B

Argentinos Rosario Central

Juniors

Boca Juniors River Plate

Racing Club Independiente

Huracan San Lorenzo

Tigre Deportivo

Riestra

Independiente Platense

Rivadavia

Barracas Lanus

Central

Estudiantes Instituto

LAST 16 FIXTURES:

May 10: San Lorenzo v Tigre

Rosario Central v Estudiantes

Racing Club v Platense

Boca Juniors v Lanus

May 11: Independiente v Independiente Rivadavia

Argentinos Juniors v Instituto

Huracan v Deportivo Riestra

May 12: River Plate v Barracas