Eze stunner helps Arsenal past Leverkusen into last eight

LONDON, March 17 : Arsenal's Eberechi Eze opened his Champions League account with a stunning goal as his team outclassed Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at home to reach the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Leverkusen somehow weathered a barrage of Arsenal pressure in the opening half an hour with keeper Janis Blaswich outstanding until Eze's thunderbolt from outside the area in the 37th minute put them in control of an awkward last-16 tie.

The tireless Declan Rice made it 2-0 just past the hour mark with a precise low finish and Leverkusen, who ended Arsenal's 100 per cent record in this season's competition when they had the better of a 1-1 draw in last week's first leg, never really threatened a comeback.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been criticised for their efficient rather than flamboyant style at times this season, but they were hugely impressive as they swept into the last eight where they will face Portuguese side Sporting.

"I don't know if I could dream of scoring a goal like that," 60 million pounds summer signing Eze, who had failed to score in his first eight Champions League appearances, said.

"It's a special goal, for sure I'm going to remember it for a long time, hopefully it's the first of many in the Champions League for me. I could be watching this one for a long time."

WHIFF OF SILVERWARE

The spring days are warming up in north London and the whiff of silverware is in the air as relentless Arsenal's outstanding season comes to the boil.

Manager Mikel Arteta's main preoccupation has been the Premier League title race, which his side now lead by nine points as they seek a first English crown since 2004.

But should they win Sunday's League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley, the hitherto hushed talk of a potential quadruple will suddenly not seem quite so outlandish.

There is still an awfully long way to go but there is a laser-focus about Arteta's team at present and it was again on show against Leverkusen on Tuesday.

A week after being a touch fortunate to emerge from the Rhineland with a draw, Arsenal produced one of their most dominant attacking displays with 21 goal attempts.

By the time Eze took Leandro Trossard's pass with his back to goal, turned sweetly and lashed a ferocious dipping shot from 25 metres that rocketed past helpless visiting keeper Blaswich, Arsenal had already racked up 10 efforts on goal.

Gabriel threatened twice with headers from trademark corners and Blaswich performed wonders to twice deny Trossard and also beat away a free kick by Rice.

After some recent nervy displays at home, this was Arsenal cutting loose, at least before halftime.

Kicking towards their vociferous fans in the second half, Leverkusen stepped up a gear and began to make some inroads, without really threatening David Raya's goal.

It was Arsenal who had the cutting edge though and they gave themselves breathing space in the 63rd minute when Rice burst onto a poor clearance, took a silky touch, and drilled a low shot unerringly past Blaswich.

Arsenal stepped off the gas after that but easily contained Leverkusen whose best chance came late on when Raya made a superb save from Christian Kofane's side-footed effort.

As well as being clear leaders in the Premier League and in the League Cup final, Arteta's team are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals and have now reached the business end of Europe's elite competition with few teams relishing meeting them.

"I'm shattered, it's non-stop," Rice said. "We're in all the competitions still so it's been every three days since October. We find ways to win and it's all good."