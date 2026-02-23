Eze's derby double gets Arsenal title bid back on track

LONDON, Feb 22 : Eberechi Eze timed his return to the Arsenal scoresheet to perfection with two goals in a 4-1 derby rout of Tottenham Hotspur that calmed his side's Premier League title nerves on Sunday.

The forward had not scored since a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in November but struck in each half while Viktor Gyokeres also netted twice as Arsenal moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Eze, who almost signed for Tottenham last August, volleyed in a 32nd-minute opener only for Randal Kolo Muani to equalise two minutes later after a mistake by Declan Rice.

Gyokeres restored Arsenal's lead shortly after the interval with a sublime curler and Eze's second, a tap-in, gave his side breathing space. Gyokeres then capped a fine display with his second goal sealing the deal in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Arsenal to 61 points from 28 games with City, who have played one game fewer, on 56. Tottenham, for whom new manager Igor Tudor was in charge for the first time, remain in 16th place, only four points above the relegation zone.

Successive draws against Brentford and bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers, the latter after leading 2-0, had raised the spectre of Arsenal allowing a first Premier League title since 2004 to slip through their fingers.

City's 2-1 defeat of Newcastle on Saturday had cranked up the pressure, so a visit to a woefully out-of-form Tottenham, who have not won in the league in 2026, suddenly looked like a treacherous assignment.

Tottenham did show some of the fight Tudor had promised and they gave Arsenal some anxious moments, but Eze's timely brace means Mikel Arteta's side will be breathing easier.

Arsenal dominated the opening half an hour with Gyokeres going close before Eze showed great athleticism to volley past Guglielmo Vicario after a cross from Bukayo Saka bounced up.

Tottenham were gifted a way back from an unlikely source as the usually reliable Rice dallied in his own area and was dispossessed by Kolo Muani who drove a shot past David Raya to send the home fans into delirium.

After a comically delayed start to the second half caused by a failure of the match officials' communications, the second of the game, Tottenham had an early chance through Xavi Simons.

But Arsenal soon took charge.

Gyokeres, for whom the goals are at last beginning to flow, was allowed too much time to control Jurrien Timber's pass before firing right-footed past Vicario.

Eze, who joined Arsenal for 67 million pounds ($90.28 million) having looked certain to sign for Spurs, made it five goals in two games against Tottenham, firing in from close range after poor defending, much to the derision of the home fans.

By the time Gyokeres struck again in stoppage time the celebrating Arsenal fans were already in full voice.

($1 = 0.7422 pounds)