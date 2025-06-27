F1 leader Piastri will not seek preferential treatment

SPIELBERG, Austria :Formula One leader Oscar Piastri said he would not seek preferential treatment in the title battle with McLaren teammate Lando Norris and they will continue to race freely after colliding in Canada.

The Australian is 22 points clear of Norris after winning five of the 10 races so far, with 14 remaining including Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris failed to score in Montreal two weeks ago after running into the back of Piastri's car while trying to pass for fourth place late in the race.

Piastri said he and Norris, who accepted blame, had cleared the air already after the race and there were no changes to the team's "Papaya Rules" of engagement on equal terms without a number one.

He did not expect either of them to change anything about how they raced.

"We’re still free to race, still fighting for a championship each. So, no, keep going racing and make sure that we don't come into contact again," he added.

Asked about his "healthy" lead and whether he might seek preferential treatment, Piastri questioned the reporter's take on the situation.

"Your version of healthy is much bigger than mine," he said. "I just want, and we all want, a fair opportunity trying to win both championships. Especially in the Drivers' Championship because ultimately it can only be one of us.

"I think the situation has to change dramatically to start having those conversations, and they’re a very long way away at the moment.

"So at the moment, all I can ask for is a fair chance to try and win the championship, and that’s what I want as well. No, I’m not willing to enter those talks at all."

McLaren have won seven of the 10 races, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking two and Mercedes' George Russell triumphant in Canada.

Despite McLaren's success, and 175-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors' standings, Piastri is only 43 clear of Verstappen in third place.

Canada was the first race this season without a McLaren driver on the front row or podium but Piastri said he was confident they would be stronger in Austria.

Norris told reporters separately that what happened in Canada had made the team stronger and he was feeling "good and excited" for the weekend.

"It is part and parcel of sport and human to make mistakes, and we have become much better as a team as to how we learn from it and improve. And from that point, it was an unfortunate positive," he said.

"But it is a good outcome. A lot has been learned and a lot of things have turned into being stronger than they were before."

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)