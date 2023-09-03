'Full speed' ahead for F1 Singapore Grand Prix despite CPIB probe

SINGAPORE: It is "full speed" ahead for this month's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix despite the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe involving Singapore GP chairman Ong Beng Seng, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Sunday (Sep 3).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Italian Grand Prix screening at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, added that “the show goes on".

“The show goes on. And I can tell you that if you look at all of the events, everything is moving at full speed. There's no holding back of any other events whatsoever,” he said.

“Based on our ticket sales, it is very promising. I think this is going to be an exciting event moving forward.”

As part of the CPIB probe, Mr Ong and Transport Minister S Iswaran were arrested in July and subsequently released on bail.

Billionaire businessman Ong, 77, is often credited with playing a key role in a deal struck in 2007 between the Singapore Tourism Board and then-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, to bring the motorsport's first night race to the country.

Mr Ong owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP.

The contract for Singapore to host the F1 grand prix for another seven years was signed last year – the fourth renewal and longest extension.

Mr Iswaran has been actively involved in the government's engagements with F1, including making appearances at press conferences where announcements about the event's future have been made.

On Sunday, Dr Tan declined comment on the ongoing investigations.

“As far as the investigations, they are still ongoing, so I don't think I should comment on them. Neither am I able to comment on them anyway,” he said.

“So let's wait for the authorities to come out. But I think this event promises to be one where everyone will remember.”

'STRONG' DEMAND REMAINS

Last Tuesday, race organisers had said that attendance at this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix is expected to dip by 17 per cent due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as part of efforts to redevelop The Float @ Marina Bay.

This means the night race from Sep 15 to Sep 17 will attract approximately 250,000 spectators - also the average attendance since it began in 2008 - and down from the record high of 302,000 last year.

While there will be a "slight drop" in attendance numbers, Dr Tan said that "many of the activities" would make up for it.

"There's a whole exciting slew of activities that has been lined up, and I want to add that the performing artists so far ... they are equally excited in coming here as well."

The full entertainment line-up for this year's event includes the likes of US rapper Post Malone, British pop singer Robbie Williams and American rock band Kings of Leon.