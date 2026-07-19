F1 title contender Russell out of Belgian GP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 19 : Formula One title contender George Russell retired from the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after his Mercedes spun off into the gravel on the opening lap following a collision with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Russell started in third place on the grid but had dropped down to sixth after losing ground on the straight.

In fighting back, the Briton went side by side with his former teammate Hamilton and the pair made contact.

The Mercedes then became bogged down in the gravel, with Russell stepping out and walking away as seven-time champion Hamilton continued, with the safety car deployed and stewards investigating the incident.

Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli, who is 25 points clear of his Mercedes teammate and closest rival in the standings after nine rounds, had led away from pole position.