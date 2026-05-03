F1 will have V8 engines by 2031, possibly 2030, says FIA president

MIAMI, May 3 : Formula One will switch from its current V6 hybrid engines to louder and simpler V8s by 2031, and possibly even 2030, according to the head of the sport's governing body.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said at the Miami Grand Prix that the change was sure to happen.

"It's coming. At the end of the day, it's a matter of time," said the Emirati, speaking in his office overlooking the track at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"In 2031, the V8, the FIA will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PUMs (Power Unit Manufacturers). That's the regulations. But we want to bring it one year earlier, which everyone now is asking for."

Formula One embarked on a new engine era this season, with the power units now split roughly 50-50 between electric and combustion power and using fully sustainable fuel.

Some drivers have complained about having to 'lift and coast' into high-speed corners so the combustion engine can recharge the battery, and have aired safety concerns regarding the start and speed differentials during the race.

The rules, tweaked already in time for Miami, have also become increasingly complicated with fans having to get their heads around new subjects such as 'superclipping' and the amount of megajoules allowed in recharging.

It is not the first time Ben Sulayem has advocated a switch to V8s or V10s, still with sustainable fuel, but he now appears to be facing less resistance. The current engine cycle is due to run for the next five years.

"The mission will be less complication, not like now," he said.

The president added that under the rules, a change can be made for 2030 if a super-majority of four of the six manufacturers, including Cadillac's partners General Motors, vote in favour. Otherwise, the FIA can force through the switch for 2031.

Mercedes currently supply four teams, Ferrari three and Red Bull two in partnership with Ford while Honda and Audi have one each. General Motors are planning to make their own engine for Cadillac, who currently race with Ferrari units.

Ben Sulayem said a V10 was not a feasible option and V8s were the most popular, and featured in many road cars.

Formula One most recently used the raucous V8 engines from 2006 to 2013, when they were replaced by the far quieter 1.6 litre V6 turbocharged hybrid units. The Cosworth V8 DFV engine was widely used from the 1960s to the early 1980s.

"You get the sound, less complexity, lightweight," said Ben Sulayem of the V8s. "You will hear about it very soon and it will be with a very, very minor electrification.

"I'm positive, they want it to happen. But let's say the manufacturers don't approve it (for 2030). The next year, it will happen. In 2031 its done anyway. It will be done. V8 is coming."