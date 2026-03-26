F1's governing FIA introduces energy management tweaks for Japan qualifying

SUZUKA, Japan, March 26 : Formula One’s governing body on Thursday said it is tweaking its energy management rules for Japanese Grand Prix qualifying to allow drivers to push harder.

The maximum energy teams will be allowed to draw from their hybrid power units during Saturday’s grid-deciding session will be reduced to 8 megajoules (MJ) from 9 MJ, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement.

The change, agreed following unanimous support of the sport's power unit manufacturers, will "ensure that the intended balance between energy deployment and driver performance is maintained,” the statement said.

Formula One has introduced sweeping new rules this year, with the hybrid power units in the cars now split near 50-50 between electric and combustion power.

That has led to drivers having to tactically "lift and coast" on the power unit as the combustion engine recharges the battery.

The new rules have spiced up the wheel-to-wheel action in the first two races.

Critics, though, have said it has taken some of the thrill away from the usually flat-out qualifying laps by turning them into a test of battery management rather than driver skill and courage.

The tweak to the rules means drivers will be able to push more and focus less on recovering energy.

"This adjustment reflects feedback from drivers and teams, who have emphasised the importance of maintaining qualifying as a performance challenge," said the FIA statement.

There are further discussions around the new rules scheduled in the coming weeks, it said.