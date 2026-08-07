FA bans solid pitchside barriers after player dies

Aug 7 : The FA has banned solid pitchside barriers across the National League System following the death of former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar, the governing body said on Friday.

The FA launched a review of the safety of walls and boundaries last year after the 21-year-old suffered a significant brain injury when he hit his head on a concrete barrier beside the pitch in the Isthmian League Premier Division game while playing for seventh-tier side Chichester City.

"Any existing solid brick, breeze block or concrete barriers must be removed as soon as reasonably practicable, or covered with suitable protection if they cannot be removed for structural reasons," read the statement.

"We have informed clubs at this level that they will be required to take action as a result of these changes."

The review was conducted by independent health and safety experts for the 2026-27 season, and the FA and Premier League will provide funding to help implement the changes.