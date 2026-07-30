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FA toughens sanctions on Premier League players for discrimination offences
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FA toughens sanctions on Premier League players for discrimination offences

FA toughens sanctions on Premier League players for discrimination offences
FILE PHOTO: A 'No room for racism' badge is seen during a Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 18, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Michael Regan/File Photo
FA toughens sanctions on Premier League players for discrimination offences
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 A No room for racism message is displayed on a big screen as the players take a knee before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
30 Jul 2026 10:33PM
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July 30 : Premier League players found guilty of discrimination offences will face a minimum 10-match ban under strengthened English FA sanction guidelines for aggravated breaches, the governing body said on Thursday.

"Enhanced measures are necessary to tackle this abhorrent conduct, and our updated sanction guidelines will now require Regulatory Commissions to impose a standard suspension of at least 10 matches in these circumstances," the FA said in a statement.

• An aggravated breach covers misconduct involving an explicit or implied reference to a person's ethnicity, colour, race, nationality, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

• The FA's recommended match suspensions for players, managers and technical-area occupants found guilty of aggravated breaches had previously ranged from six to 12 games.

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• Under the revised guidelines, longer bans may be imposed where significant aggravating factors exist. A reduced sanction can be considered if mitigating circumstances are present and the individual admits the offence at the earliest opportunity.

• The minimum suspension in such cases will be six matches, with penalties below that threshold available only when the aggravated breach occurred solely in writing.

• Players or officials found guilty of a second aggravated breach will face a stronger sanction than for a first offence.

Source: Reuters
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