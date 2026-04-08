Faldo commemorates Masters win over Norman with 'Six back in '96' gear

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 : Nick Faldo reached into a bag while standing under the giant oak tree outside the Augusta National clubhouse and pulled out a white hat. Then a T-shirt. Then another hat. All of them read the same thing: "Six back in '96."

Thirty years on, the Englishman is not letting anyone forget.

It has been three decades since Faldo won his third Masters title after starting the final round six shots behind leader Greg Norman.

What followed was one of the most stunning reversals in major championship history — a five-shot triumph built on Faldo's brilliant closing 67 and Norman's shocking unravelling to a 78.

The 68-year-old Faldo arrived at this week's Masters well prepared to mark the occasion.

"Oh big time," Faldo, wearing his Green Jacket, told Reuters when asked if his 1996 Masters win was on his mind this week. "We got T-shirts and hats that say 'Six back in '96.'"

Faldo then disappeared into the clubhouse before returning shortly after with a bag of white hats and T-shirts emblazoned with what he called a "fun theme" that he had made for friends, family and business people.

NO CHECKING IN WITH NORMAN

Despite the celebratory mood, Faldo said he did not dare reach out to Norman — a two-time British Open winner who never won a Masters — to mark the anniversary of his 1996 triumph, which was his sixth and final major title.

"No, never," said Faldo. "You kidding me? I don't think so. I wouldn't want to be reminded, no."

Faldo showed plenty of class on the 18th green in 1996, embracing Norman in a sympathetic gesture followed by a subdued celebration that was an act of respect after his rival suffered an epic collapse.

A World Golf Hall of Fame member and iconic Ryder Cup figure who established himself as one of golf's all-time greats, Faldo has found that no moment in his career travels with him quite like Augusta 1996.

"The crazy thing is, honestly no exaggeration, I will not go through two airports without somebody stopping me and going, 'oh, you and Greg,'" he said.

'I DON'T MIND TELLING THE STORY'

The story has even reached the halls of power on the other side of the world. Faldo recalled a trip to the Philippines about two years ago, where he was designing a golf course and sat down for lunch with members of the nation's government.

"We were having lunch with the government and we thought we'd start talking golf courses and they said tell us about '96," said Faldo. "I said 'you're joking?' I don't mind telling the story, it's a good one for me."

While golf fans recall the 1996 Masters with great accuracy, Faldo said that is not always the case with other parts of his career. Faldo noted with a laugh that people will ask whether he won a British Open at Royal Birkdale — he didn't — but they always get '96 exactly right.

Thirty years later, with a bag full of commemorative merch to prove it, Faldo will never tire of being linked to one of the most dramatic final rounds in Masters history.

"I'm very blessed that people remember the facts," said Faldo. "It's pretty cool."