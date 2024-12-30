One man in the away stand: In a sea of Vietnamese support, a Singaporean stood rooting for the Lions

PHU THO: Surrounded by 15,000 fans at the Viet Tri stadium in Phu Tho on Sunday (Dec 29), a Singaporean stood out - both literally and figuratively - in the away stand.

Although the Lions’ hopes of progressing dwindled and the temperature continued to plummet, 28-year-old Ong Wee Hern’s support never wavered.

But in spite of the defeat, there was a sense of pride for Mr Ong, who made the trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, then onward to Hanoi and finally north to Phu Tho province.

"I am very proud of the way the Lions played. Even when we were playing in conditions like 17-18 degrees Celsius, I saw the Lions put up a fight," he said after the game.

"We could even score a goal against Vietnam, who is very strong."

Singapore's slim hopes of making the ASEAN Championship final were dashed on Sunday after a 1-3 loss to Vietnam.

This meant the Lions were eliminated 1-5 on aggregate after a 0-2 loss in Singapore last Thursday.