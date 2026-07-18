Fans drive us to want another World Cup triumph, says Argentina's Scaloni

NEW YORK, July 17 : Defending world champions Argentina are being driven to bring the trophy home again by the fans, said their manager Lionel Scaloni ahead of his team's World Cup final clash with Spain on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference in New York on Friday, Scaloni was asked how the team maintains their desire to win when they already have the world's top trophy.

"You see your people, how they celebrate, how they are happy, that gets you, it's impossible for it not to touch your heart," he said.

That they are defending their title had led some pundits ahead of the tournament to speculate they might not fight so hard this time, yet time after time Argentina have come back from early setbacks, cheered on by their fanatical supporters.

"At the end we play for them, the team plays for the country, for their family," he said. "The fans of (domestic rivals) Boca and River hug and celebrate together in front of the TV – how can that not affect you?"

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez agreed.

"The fans are absolutely crazy, different to other countries, seeing them celebrate at 2am in the cold Argentine weather means a lot," he told the press conference. "We are going to do our best to bring back the cup to our country."

Martinez, who has sometimes courted controversy with his clowning and penalty mind games, said he was enjoying this World Cup much more than the Qatar 2022 tournament in which Argentina ultimately triumphed, flagging their opening 2-1 loss back then against Saudi Arabia as particularly painful.

Scaloni said the team were in good form, although - having played their semi-final against England on Wednesday in Atlanta - they have one fewer day than Spain to prepare.

"We don’t have much time to train," he said. "Last night we arrived at 11pm, tomorrow will be busy, I'll to speak to them and see how they are but in principle they are all good."

The final promises to be a treat: Argentina, all pulse, fire and Lionel Messi, against Spain, the European champions with Lamine Yamal who have turned control into an art form.

The showpiece game could be the crowning triumph of a long, illustrious career for star player Messi.

"To be able to arrive at a final as he has at 39 I think is something incredible," said Scaloni.

"We have to value what he does ... He has managed something that years ago was not thought possible. It wasn’t easy to get to this point, and to compete at this level. I hope we win but if not he'll still be an example for all."

Would it be Messi's last? "How do I know!" Scaloni said laughing.