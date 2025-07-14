Farrell calls up Scotland trio into Lions squad

MELBOURNE :British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell has called up Scotland's Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman and Darcy Graham into his squad as injury cover for the tour match against the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

The three have been pulled from Scotland's squad in New Zealand ahead of their test against Samoa in Auckland.

Winger Graham will arrive later on Monday, the Lions said, two days after he drew two yellow cards and left Scotland a man down for the last part of their 29-14 loss to Fiji in Suva.

Glasgow Warriors loosehead prop Sutherland, who played in two tests of the previous Lions tour in South Africa, will join the camp in Melbourne on Sunday along with Edinburgh hooker Ewan Ashman.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The First Nations-Pasifika clash is on July 22 at Melbourne's Docklands stadium.

Former Australia utility back Kurtley Beale features in the Toutai Kefu-coached First Nations-Pasifika squad named on Monday along with test players Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Pete Samu.

The 27-man squad has 20 players with Pacific islands heritage and five Indigenous Australians, including ACT Brumbies fullback Andy Muirhead and scrumhalf Harrison Goddard.

On the Lions' side, Farrell has been busy calling in reinforcements ahead of the series-opener against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

England hooker Jamie George was called into the squad following a head-knock for Luke Cowan-Dickie during the 48-0 drubbing of the invitational Australia-New Zealand XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Ireland tighthead prop Tom Clarkson was also called up over the weekend to provide more front row cover.