Farrell to reveal Lions squad for Australia on Thursday

LONDON :Andy Farrell will provide answers to some of the most widely discussed questions in rugby on Thursday when he reveals his British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia.

Has extraordinary 20-year-old England flanker Henry Pollock done enough to force his way into the hyper-competitive back-row mix?

Will Marcus Smith's versatility be enough to earn a slot when there are half a dozen fullbacks and flyhalves - including Farrell's son Owen - now seemingly ahead of him?

Will Ireland's Caelan Doris be fit to travel, and if not does Maro Itoje assume the captain's role? How many Welsh players will travel on the back of their appalling run of 17 successive defeats?

Farrell is on sabbatical from his role as Ireland coach and, with his assistants showing something of a green tint, that nation is likely to have the most representatives in the party on the back of their dominant form in recent years.

Farrell has not said how many players he plans to take but it is almost certain to be fewer than the 41 Warren Gatland led to New Zealand in 2017 or the 37 for South Africa in 2021.

One thing known about the former dual code international is that he puts huge importance on personality and attitude, and in any 50-50 call he will lean towards the man who has demonstrated "teamship" and is made of the right stuff.

That makes the possible selection of his son, a proven test and Lions operator, a viable option at flyhalf despite stepping away from England duties after the 2023 World Cup. Scotland's Finn Russell looks nailed on, with young duo Fin Smith and Sam Pendergrast also in the mix for three slots.

The back three looks more open, with probably only James Lowe and Tommy Freeman on everybody's list. Marcus Smith's versatility could earn him a berth, but Farrell might prefer Scotland's Darcy Graham and, if fit, Blair Kinghorn, even if his involvement in the French Top 14 might mean he misses the early tour games.

Duhan van der Merwe, who started all three Lions tests in 2021, is battling to recover from ankle surgery and that might go against the Scotland winger.

CENTRE FIELD

Centre is not an area of great depth for the Lions, which means Scotland's Sione Tuipuloto will probably travel even though a chest injury has kept him out of action for months.

In contrast, Farrell could probably perm any seven from a dozen high-qualify back rowers, with Jac Morgan probably Wales's only guaranteed squad selection along with a probable scrumhalf in Tomos Williams.

England alone could provide Tom and Ben Curry, Tom and Jack Willis, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes and, in what would be a classic Lions bolter, Pollock, who shone in front of Farrell when his Northampton side tamed Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland could well provide two hookers in the shape of Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher and two props in Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong.

The probable injury-absence of Doris makes Itoje hot favourite to be captain, though half a dozen men could make a case to join him in the lock department.

All will be revealed at London's 02 Arena on Thursday, with ticketed fans at the event for the first time.

Farrell will probably be desperate to get the whole thing over with so that he can turn his attention to plotting the tour and crossing his fingers against further injuries.

The Lions kick off with a game against Argentina in Dublin on June 20. They will have five tour games before the first test in Brisbane on July 19. The second and third tests are on July 26 and August 2.