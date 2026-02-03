Farrell springs selection surprises as Furlong adds to Ireland injury woes

DUBLIN, Feb 3 : Prop Tadhg Furlong ran out of time to be fit for Ireland's Six Nations opener in France, adding to Andy Farrell's long injury list, but the coach nevertheless sprung some selection surprises by handing starts to Jacob Stockdale and Cian Prendergast.

Furlong returned to training this week after a calf problem, but ⁠Leinster teammate Thomas Clarkson was named in his place on Tuesday. Ireland were already without around a dozen injured men, including all three of their first-choice loosehead props.

The injury crisis at loosehead means Munster's Jeremy Loughman will win just his sixth cap in almost four years and start a Six Nations game for the first time.

Connacht's Prendergast has also had to wait patiently since making his debut in the same game as Loughman in 2022, but the 25-year-old flanker's Six Nations bow is on form after Farrell picked him ahead of British and Irish Lion Jack Conan.

The elevation means Prendergast will start alongside his younger brother, flyhalf Sam, for Ireland for the first time.

Farrell's other unexpected choice will see Ulster's Stockdale return to the left wing in place of James Lowe, who misses out on selection altogether.

Stockdale, Ireland's sixth-highest all-time try scorer following a blistering start to his career, has only featured three times in almost three years due to the emergence of Lowe and his own injury problems.

Farrell went for a split of six forwards and two backs on a bench that can still call on plenty of experience despite the likes of Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird, Mack Hansen and Hugo Kennan among those out injured, and Bundee Aki suspended.

Ireland team:

15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne, 14.⁠ ⁠Tommy O'Brien, 13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose, 12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey, 11.⁠ ⁠Jacob Stockdale, 10.⁠ ⁠Sam Prendergast, 9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park; 8.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris (captain), 7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier, 6.⁠ ⁠Cian Prendergast, 5.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne, 4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy, 3.⁠ ⁠Thomas Clarkson, 2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan, 1.⁠ ⁠Jeremy Loughman

Replacements: 16.⁠ ⁠Ronan Kelleher, 17.⁠ ⁠Michael Milne, 18.⁠ ⁠Finlay Bealham, 19.⁠ ⁠James Ryan, 20.⁠ ⁠Jack Conan, 21.⁠ ⁠Nick Timoney, 22.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey, 23.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley