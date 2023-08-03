New youth league, academy accreditation system among initiatives by FAS to grow grassroots football

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) unveiled several initiatives aimed at growing the local grassroots football ecosystem on Thursday (Aug 3), including a new youth league as well as an accreditation system to recognise and support academies from 2024.

As football at the grassroots level in Singapore take on a more prominent role in terms of identifying and nurturing talent, some stakeholders will also receive recognition and compensation for their efforts in youth development.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, FAS acting president Bernard Tan described the current grassroots system as “quite vibrant”, but said there is currently no “umbrella” bringing the various stakeholders together.

“In the past, the FAS has tried many initiatives, but this is perhaps the most daring and most comprehensive approach in order to organise grassroots football,” he said.

BETTER TRACKING OF YOUTH PLAYERS

This begins with the Academy Accreditation System (AAS), which will consist of three tiers with varying levels of requirements.

Those who join the AAS will be accredited based on criteria such as talent identification, coaching, and player performance. Successful academies will then be accorded with different levels of accreditation, from level one (highest level) to level three (base level).

“By implementing an accreditation system, consumers of football services will easily identify FAS-recognised academies while providing a clear improvement pathway for these academies,” said FAS.