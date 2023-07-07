FAS releases 10 recommendations to improve Singapore football's performance at SEA Games
A review committee was formed by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) after a poor showing at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.
SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Friday (Jul 7) unveiled 10 recommendations to improve the country's performance at future Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, including giving young players more game time in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) and providing the men's under-23 and under-22 sides with access to the resources of the full-fledged national "A" team.
The proposals were put forth by a review committee – commissioned by FAS’ acting president Bernard Tan on behalf of its leadership – following the performance of Singapore's under-22 team at this year's SEA Games in Cambodia.
The Young Lions suffered a 7-0 mauling by Malaysia in their final group game in May, making it Singapore’s heaviest defeat at the Games since the competition became an age-group affair in 2001.
They had already been knocked out from the group stages for the fifth straight time, following a goalless draw against Laos a few days prior.
The committee's recommendations were formulated based on internal reports submitted by FAS departments after the tournament, “objective" analytics, “subjective" feedback from various personnel involved in the Games, and discussions with individuals including from other countries' football associations, said FAS in a press statement.
UNDER-22 AND UNDER-23 MOVES
One recommendation was to move the men’s under-23 and under-22 (U23/22) sides under the national team, and headed by the national head coach.
“The men’s national team will henceforth be accountable for both the performance of the A and U23/22 team and in charge of securing and using all available resources in support of the U23/22 side during major tournaments,” said FAS.
This “elevates the importance” of the U23/22 squad, ensures that national team resources are available to support the younger footballers and "accelerates" their transition to the A team.
SEA GAMES AS TWO-YEAR PROJECT
Another recommendation proposed that FAS approach the SEA Games as a two-year project to allow the coach and team to develop over a longer period.
This timespan would, among others, set up the opportunity to blood younger players and let them clock experience in the Singapore Premier League, along with eight to 10 "high tempo, high-intensity" international matches in that duration.
“The SEA Games coach, who should also be the coach of the Young Lions, will be appointed for the duration of this project. This will enable the coach to plan long-term,” said FAS.
The review committee found that players from the SEA Games squad consistently gave feedback that they were “not prepared for the high tempo” at the Games.
Many also said the tournament was played at an intensity “beyond that of the” SPL.
This makes international match minutes even more important, said FAS.
It blamed the lack of opportunities for the latest batch of players on COVID-19, saying the pandemic “possibly" affected Singapore more than other countries which could play high-tempo and high-intensity football within their borders.
MORE GAME TIME
The review committee also called for a relook at Singapore Premier League rules, to allow for an increase in playing time for key U23/22 players.
“The key focus is on the U23/22 national team’s long list of players and to ensure that they get enough league match experience at the highest level, especially closer to the tournament,” said FAS.
One consideration would be "freeing up the transfer window" for U23 players.
FAS noted that only eight players in the SEA Games squad were playing regularly in the 2023 SPL season, with over 50 per cent of the minutes. The majority of the squad only started regularly playing in the SPL this year, with most not having played a full season.
“The lack of game time possibly affected the ability of players, especially those not exposed to sufficient minutes, to cope with the tempo of the tournament, where a game is played every two to three days over the course of two days,” it added.
OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS
The rest of the suggestions are:
- A list of players in the U23/22 squad to be developed at the start of the two-year SEA Games project, and those on the list to have individual development plans
This will allow the coach and his team to improve the individual abilities of players over the two years of preparation, and monitor their progress, even while many are playing for their respective clubs.
- The U23/22 will focus on two "priority" tournaments: SEA Games and the Asian Football Confederation's U23 tournament, which also serves as an Olympics qualifier
All other tournaments will be regarded as “developmental opportunities”, said FAS.
- A minimum of two weeks' preparation for these U23/22 priority tournaments, which comprise multiple matches in a single window
To be implemented as a standard operating procedure, with the preparation including two to three warm-up games before the start of each tournament, with one week spent playing domestically and one week in the country of competition.
- Mandatory mental preparation and team-building activities
A sports psychologist “did not play an active part in the preparations for the players for SEA Games”, said FAS in its press statement. “This should not be optional moving forward.”
A trained sports psychologist will be involved in pre-tournament preparation for both individual players as well as the collective squad.
- Players’ diets will be planned when the FAS has control of meals
Only hydration is monitored at the moment, with players merely "advised" on healthy eating.
Players’ diets were not controlled at the SEA Games hotel, said FAS, attributing this to the host country deciding on the menu. Players thus ate the food on offer - as did other competing teams.
- A comprehensive analyst team at the national level
Analyst teams are now part of modern football, said FAS. These provide pre-game opponent analysis, in-game analysis and recommendations, post-game review and objective feedback.
At the SEA Games, the team was supported by only one analyst.
- All injured players during tournaments have to be verified and signed off by a medical doctor
A medical certificate must also be issued for players unavailable for selection, to cover a period post-tournament. Control of players, including those leaving early, should be cleared by the head coach, said FAS.
It added that there was "limited availability" of players during the final game against Malaysia at the recent SEA Games.
“The objective in developing recommendations was to build a better future and not attribute blame,” said FAS.
“This approach was crucial throughout the review to ensure that there was proper soul-searching amongst participants, and so that everyone could be honest and constructive in a safe space.”
Speaking to CNA separately, FAS' acting president Bernard Tan said: “If we really want to win the SEA Games, it will take a lot more than this. It will take an entire generation of kids actually preparing and moving forward."
He said a realistic timeframe to see results would be the 2029 SEA Games, with the 2025 and 2027 editions used for players to build on the new procedures and recommendations.
Hopefully, this will lead to players turning up at the SEA Games "in much better condition", said Tan.