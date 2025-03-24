Logo
Father of Jakob Ingebrigtsen denies abuse allegations as trial starts
Defense lawyer John Christian Elden arrives at the South Rogaland District Court to hear the criminal case against Gjert Arne Ingebrigtsen, former coach and father of the famous runners Jakob and Ingrid Ingebrigtsen, in Sandnes, Norway, March 24, 2025.NTB/Lise Aserud/via REUTERS
Defense lawyer John Christian Elden arrives at the South-Rogaland District Court to hear the criminal case against Gjert Arne Ingebrigtsen, former coach and father of the famous runners Jakob and Ingrid Ingebrigtsen, in Sandnes, Norway, March 24, 2025.NTB/Lise Aserud/via REUTERS
Prosecutor Angjerd Kvernenes attends the hearing of a criminal case against Gjert Ingebrigtsen, former coach and father of Jakob Ingebrigtsen and his sister, at South Rogaland District Court in Sandnes, Norway, March 24, 2025. NTB/Lise Aserud/via REUTERS
24 Mar 2025 08:37PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2025 08:40PM)
Gjert Ingebrigtsen, father and former coach of Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, pleaded not guilty on Monday as his trial began in which he stands accused of physically abusing two of his children, including the two-times Olympic champion.

The 59-year-old faces up to six years in prison, with the trial expected to run until May 16 at the South-Rogaland District Court in the city of Sandnes, Norway.

Norwegian police pressed charges against the elder Ingebrigtsen last year, accusing him of abusing two of his seven children, including Jakob for several years.

The police started their investigation back in October 2023 when Jakob and his fellow athlete brothers, Filip and Henrik, accused their father of physical violence and abusive behaviour in a Norwegian newspaper column.

The charge against Gjert for the abuse of his daughter was filed at the end of April 2024. He was also charged with abusing Jakob six months later.

Jakob accused his father of several incidents of abuse, according to Norwegian media, including slapping him twice in 2008 and kicking him in the stomach after he fell off a scooter in 2009.

Gjert announced in 2022 that he was stepping down as coach not long after Jakob won Olympic gold in the 1,500 metres in Tokyo, prompting widespread speculation in Norway over their rift.

The Ingebrigtsen family became a household name in 2016 when the TV show "Team Ingebrigtsen" aired for five seasons on the national broadcaster NRK, showcasing the large family as they trained and balanced their ambitions with daily life.

Source: Reuters
