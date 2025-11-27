FC Copenhagen edge Kairat 3-2 to grab first Champions League win

COPENHAGEN :FC Copenhagen's teenaged striker Viktor Dadason was on target again as they beat Kairat Almaty 3-2 at home on Wednesday to register their first win in this season's Champions League, but they were pushed all the way thanks to two late goals from the visitors.

The 17-year-old Dadason, who netted in a 4-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in October, opened the scoring in the 26th minute when a shot from Brazilian winger Robert was steered into his path and he headed home from close range.

Kairat went close to equalising when a scorching left-footed effort from Yerkin Tapalov smashed off the crossbar in the 52nd minute, and they were punished for that miss seven minutes later when Jordan Larsson scored from the spot after Damir Kassabulat handled the ball.

The game looked to be over when Robert made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute, but Dastan Satpaev dispossessed Copenhagen keeper Dominik Kotarski and scored in the 81st minute, with Olzhas Baibek pulling another goal back in the 90th minute.

The Kazakh side went close to an unlikely equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time as they launched a late free kick into the box, but Kotarski redeemed his earlier mistake by securing the ball as his side held on to win.

With seven games kicking off later on Wednesday, the win lifted Copenhagen to 29th in the 36-team table on four points, while Kairat are second from bottom with one point from their five games.