Fencing-Athletes and coaches lobby IOC as concerns rise over fencing federation

LONDON, May 5 : Almost 3,000 athletes and coaches were sending an open letter to IOC President Kirsty Coventry and the International Fencing Federation leadership on Tuesday calling for an independent review of what they call "governance failures and corruption" in the world body, says a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

The letter argues that fencing has been destabilised by turmoil at the top of the FIE with disputes over leadership, transparency and decision making.

This includes the fallout around former president Alisher Usmanov's return and complaints about opaque rule changes, event disruptions and weaker safeguards surrounding neutral athletes.

"As athletes, we care deeply about the future of our sport," says the letter. "The governance failures and corruption within International Fencing Federation are threatening the credibility and stability of the sport and must be formally addressed."

FIE interim president Abdelmoneim El Husseiny did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The FIE has faced scrutiny since Russian-Uzbek billionaire Usmanov, who led the federation from 2008 until 2022, was re-elected president in November 2024.

He had already stepped aside in 2022 after being sanctioned by the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He was later also sanctioned by Britain and the United States.

Usmanov voluntarily suspended his duties as FIE President in December 2024, saying he wanted to avoid the sanctions affecting the federation.

However, his re-election drew criticism from Ukraine and others who said a sanctioned Russian oligarch should not hold a position of influence in international sport.

LETTER CALLS ON IOC TO BACK EXTERNAL REVIEW

The letter being sent by athletes and coaches on Tuesday says the sport needs "stable, transparent, and predictable conditions" and urges the International Olympic Committee to back an external review to help restore confidence in the FIE.

The IOC Executive Board meets on Wednesday and Thursday.

The athletes say former interim FIE president Emmanuel Katsiadakis stepped down after refusing to sign a letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump seeking the lifting of sanctions against 72-year-old Usmanov.

According to the letter from athletes and coaches seen by Reuters, Katsiadakis said that episode played a role in his decision to resign.

In their letter, the athletes say their concerns extend to the removal of meaningful background checks for those competing under Individual Neutral Athlete status, restrictions on athletes, media and federations recording bouts, added financial burdens on armourers and the postponement of World Cup events at short notice.

They call for an independent investigation into governance concerns within the FIE, greater transparency in the organisation of competitions, clearer communication when events are postponed or cancelled, consultation with athletes before new financial measures are introduced and the reinstatement of comprehensive background checks for neutral athletes.

The letter says they are ready to support reforms aimed at strengthening fencing's governance, credibility and long-term future.