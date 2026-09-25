Fencing: Singapore women’s epee team bag Asian Games bronze

NAGOYA: The Singapore women’s epee team bagged an Asian Games bronze on Friday (Sep 25) after a stunning comeback in the quarter-finals against Uzbekistan.

At the Aichi Sky Expo, Filzah Hidayah, Kiria Tikanah, Esther Tan and Elle Koh overcame a big deficit to turn the tables late on, with Koh securing a 42-41 victory in overtime.

This is the first time a Singaporean epee team has won a medal at the Games. The women's epee team was eliminated in the quarter-finals at the last three consecutive Games.

The quartet, who received a bye in the round of 16 as they were top seeds, faced defending champions South Korea later in the day, but went down 35-45. There is no bronze medal match in the competition, with both losing semi-finalists awarded bronze.

The podium finish on Friday brings the fencers’ total medal tally to three.

Earlier in the meet, Kiria secured silver in the women’s individual epee, before Maxine Wong clinched bronze in the women’s foil.