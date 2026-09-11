Fenerbahce coach announces resignation, club president tells him to stay

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 : Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal announced his resignation on Thursday after a 1-1 draw with Roma in his team's return to the Champions League, but minutes later the club president said Kartal would stay in the job.

The 65-year-old Kartal told a press conference he was leaving "never to return", adding that he had taken the decision "to clear the way for the club".

Minutes after the press conference, Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim told reporters that Kartal "continues in his role".

"Some fans threw a bottle at the coach's head this evening during the game. He is upset about it," Yildirim said.

"I just spoke to Ismail Kartal. He mentioned the bottle incident and he also complained about being under pressure."

Asked if Kartal had told him that he would stay, Yildirim said: "There's no need for him to say (openly) that he'd continue. I am his senior, I told him to continue and that's it. We are a family."

Kartal, who spent a decade at Fenerbahce as a player, coached the club in 2014-15, then on an interim basis in 2021-22 before returning for a full campaign in 2023-24. He was assistant manager at Fenerbahce the last two times the club won the Super Lig and returned for a fourth managerial spell in June.

Fenerbahce have finished second in the Turkish top flight in the last five seasons and reached the league phase of the Champions League this season for the first time in 18 years.