Fenerbahce sign defender Skriniar from PSG and Semedo from Wolves

GDANSK :Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar has left French champions Paris St Germain to join Fenerbahce on a four-year contract, the clubs said on Thursday.

Fenerbahce said that Skriniar, on loan with the Istanbul-based club since January, will receive an annual salary of 8.0 million euros ($9.13 million). The transfer fee was not disclosed.

"Milan Skriniar... has completed a permanent move to Fenerbahce SK in Türkiye" PSG said in a statement.

The 30-year-old joined PSG from Serie A club Inter Milan in 2023 and helped Fenerbahce to second place in the Turkish top flight last season.

Portuguese international Nelson Semedo also signed with the club, managed by Jose Mourinho, on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old defender previously played for Barcelona and Benfica and joined the Turkish side on a free transfer after his contract with Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers expired. ($1=0.876 euros)