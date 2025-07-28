Fernandez cruises past Kalinskaya to claim Washington Open title

Leylah Fernandez earned the biggest win of her career as she beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-1 6-2 in the Washington Open final on Sunday.

After a brief rain delay in the nation's capital, Fernandez - who was just one game away from defeat in the semi-finals - overcame the extreme humidity to capture her first WTA 500 title in her first final in over a year.

The Canadian gained the upper hand early on, securing a break thanks to a Kalinskaya double fault, before breaking again with a sharp return winner.

The Russian world number 48 appeared to struggle physically as Fernandez calmly served out the opening set in just under half an hour.

Kalinskaya could not find her stride in the match, dropping serve twice in the second set, while the 22-year-old Fernandez remained in control, never looking back on her way to the title.

Fernandez will look to carry her momentum into her home tournament, the Canadian Open in Montreal, where she faces Australia's Maya Joint in the first round.

Kalinskaya, who will play against American Ann Li, remains in search of her maiden WTA title after another setback in a final.