Fernandez cruises past Kalinskaya to claim Washington Open title
Fernandez cruises past Kalinskaya to claim Washington Open title

FILE PHOTO: Jul 26, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; Leylah Fernandez (CAN) hits a forehand against Elena Rybakina (KAZ)(not pictured) in a women's singles semi-final on day six of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/File Photo

28 Jul 2025 04:38AM
Leylah Fernandez earned the biggest win of her career as she beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-1 6-2 in the Washington Open final on Sunday.

After a brief rain delay in the nation's capital, Fernandez - who was just one game away from defeat in the semi-finals - overcame the extreme humidity to capture her first WTA 500 title in her first final in over a year.

The Canadian gained the upper hand early on, securing a break thanks to a Kalinskaya double fault, before breaking again with a sharp return winner.

The Russian world number 48 appeared to struggle physically as Fernandez calmly served out the opening set in just under half an hour.

Kalinskaya could not find her stride in the match, dropping serve twice in the second set, while the 22-year-old Fernandez remained in control, never looking back on her way to the title.

Fernandez will look to carry her momentum into her home tournament, the Canadian Open in Montreal, where she faces Australia's Maya Joint in the first round.

Kalinskaya, who will play against American Ann Li, remains in search of her maiden WTA title after another setback in a final.

Source: Reuters
