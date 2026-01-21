Fernandez doubtful; Estevao and Gusto back for Chelsea v Pafos

Jan 20 : Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League home match against Cyprus' Pafos due to illness, but the club have been boosted by the return of Estevao and Malo Gusto, manager Liam Rosenior said on Tuesday.

Estevao and Gusto both sat out Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford at Stamford Bridge after falling ill, with several staff members also affected. Winger Jamie Gittens, who missed the last two matches for the same reason, has now recovered and is available.

"Fernandez was ill yesterday and missed training," Rosenior told reporters. "Estevao has been back in. Gittens is back in. Gusto is back involved - another outstanding player.

"There are a few coughs around and we're working very hard to make sure the players are right for the game."

Chelsea have suffered a further setback with centre back Tosin Adarabioyo sidelined after being forced off against Brentford.

"Unfortunately for Tosin, there's something in his hamstring that is going to rule him out for the next few weeks," Rosenior added.

Rosenior, 41, was appointed on January 6 on a contract running until 2032 following the departure of Italian Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

He is Chelsea's fourth permanent manager since American Todd Boehly's takeover in 2022 and will take charge of his first Champions League match for the West London side on Wednesday.

Asked about stepping in mid-season and the possibility of challenging for the Champions League with the two-time winners, Rosenior said: "It would be great. Hopefully third time lucky, but you're not lucky to win a Champions League.

"I never limit the ambitions of my players. We have to focus on this game."