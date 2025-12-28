Valencia coach Fernando Martin dies in Indonesia boat accident

JAKARTA: Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia CF, has died with three members of his family after their boat capsized in Indonesia, Spanish football clubs said.

Valencia said they were "deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martin, ‌coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, ‌and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities".

Indonesian and Spanish authorities said on Saturday (Dec 27) that Martin and three of his children were missing ‍after the boat carrying 11 people sank in extreme weather on Friday in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist ​spot.