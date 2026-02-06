Feyi-Waboso to miss England's Six Nations opener as Roebuck steps in

Feb 6 : Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against Wales at Twickenham after pulling up with a leg injury in training, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

The 23-year-old Exeter Chiefs player, who started all four of England's autumn tests, was injured in training on Thursday and he will be replaced by Tom Roebuck on the right wing for Saturday's match.

England had named their starting lineup on Monday.

"In an ideal world we'd have given him an extra week, but the world isn't ideal as we know," scrum coach Tom Harrison said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We do a really good job of 'what ifs' and what might happen and combinations. Does it disrupt some plans? Yes it does, because it's changing a player. But we've done everything we can to make sure the next player is ready."

It is another cruel blow to Feyi-Waboso, who missed the entire Six Nations tournament last year after the winger dislocated his shoulder while playing for Exeter Chiefs.

Having been sidelined with a toe injury, Roebuck will be making his first appearance since starting against New Zealand in November.