FIA appeal court asserts impartiality and integrity after Briatore targets judge

MONZA, Italy, Sept 5 : The governing FIA's International Court of Appeal asserted the impartiality and integrity of its judges on Saturday after Alpine Formula One team boss Flavio Briatore suggested links between McLaren and one of those involved in a case that stripped Pierre Gasly of a podium finish.

Briatore made his bombshell allegations when he appeared in a press conference at Monza on Friday shortly after French driver Gasly was demoted from third place to seventh at last June's Monaco Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar reinstated to the podium some three months after the event.

McLaren also benefited, with Australian Oscar Piastri moving back up from fifth to fourth.

The ICA, in a statement at the Italian Grand Prix, noted "public comments questioning the independence and impartiality of the judges".

It emphasised that the appointment and participation of judges in that case was, as ever, conducted in accordance with FIA procedures and usual practice.

"At both the beginning and conclusion of the hearing, the parties were invited to raise any issue concerning the proceedings or the composition of the court. None did so," the statement added. "No objection was raised during the hearing concerning the manner in which the court questioned the witness or conducted the proceedings.

"The court is confident in the soundness of the proceedings and the integrity of the judges. The FIA courts remain committed to the independence and impartiality of their judges and to the integrity of the judicial process."