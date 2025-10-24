FIA defends return of sanctioned Russian to governing body

MEXICO CITY :Formula One's governing body has defended the quiet reinstatement to its World Motor Sport Council of a Russian member subject to international sanctions as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Victor Kiryanov stepped aside after Russia's 2022 invasion but the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed on Thursday he had returned in June, in time to attend a council meeting.

The reinstatement was not publicly announced at the time and became known only recently outside of the FIA. It was reported by the BBC on Thursday.

Kiryanov, a previous head of the Russian Automobile Federation and former colonel-general of police, is on the sanctions lists of a number of countries.

Britain has imposed an asset freeze and travel ban, describing him as someone "involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director or manager of Rostec.

Rostec, the UK sanctions list adds, does business "in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia, namely the defence sector."

The FIA said in a statement it had "a long-standing commitment to upholding motor sport's neutrality.

"Its decision to allow all elected members, regardless of nationality, to continue serving their terms is in line with the approach of other international sports bodies," a spokesperson added.

Kiryanov's term expires this year and he is not named on a 29-member list of eligible candidates set to serve after elections in December.

Ben Sulayem is set to return unopposed for a second four-year stint after potential rivals were unable to put together a list of running mates as dictated by FIA regulations.

The Emirati, who has been criticised for statute changes, has been involved in several controversies since being elected in 2021 but retains the backing of a substantial number of federations.