FIFA apologises to Argentina coach over World Cup trophy gloves rule

(Corrects final paragraph to make clear Argentina's first match is against Algeria)

Dec 6 : FIFA president Gianni Infantino apologised to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni after a mix-up during Friday's 2026 World Cup draw required the coach to wear gloves to touch the trophy. Infantino invited Scaloni to lift the Cup without gloves during a separate ceremony on Saturday.

The incident came during Friday's draw for the tournament, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, when organisers seemingly failed to recognise the World Cup-winning coach.

Scaloni, visibly taken aback, said that the officials did not know who he was.

Twenty four hours later, at an event to confirm the tournament's schedule, Infantino aimed to make amends.

"I apologise on behalf of FIFA. I didn't know," he said, calling Scaloni on stage and presenting him with the trophy.

"Of course, the world champions can touch the Cup. I apologise, I didn't know," repeated Infantino, adding with a laugh, "What an outrage! It's just that when you're a world champion, you look younger every day."

Argentina will open their 2026 World Cup campaign on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City. They will then face Austria and Jordan.

(Report by Ramiro Scandolo in Buenos Aires, writing by Janina Nuno Rios, edited by Javier Leira, editing by Pritha Sarkar)