FIFA boss Infantino's Board of Peace appearance does not violate political neutrality, IOC says

MILAN, Feb 21 : FIFA president Gianni Infantino's presence at the inaugural meeting of The Board of Peace this week alongside United States President Donald Trump and other heads of state does not violate any Olympic Charter rules on political neutrality, the International Olympic Committee said on Saturday.

The boss of global soccer's governing body, who is also an IOC member, took part in Thursday's meeting of The Board of Peace which is focusing on reconstruction work in Gaza and aims to rebuild the territory once Hamas disarms.

"The IOC has been in contact with FIFA," an IOC spokesperson said. "We understand that FIFA is supporting, through football, a comprehensive sport recovery investment programme in Gaza, Palestine, by providing sporting infrastructure, education and elite development proposals."

"This is entirely in keeping with the role of an International sport federation. The IOC, through Olympic Solidarity, which is our development vehicle, has been and continues to support sport development in the region," the spokesperson said.

The Olympic Charter states that members must always act independently of commercial and political interests. They also cannot accept "from governments, organisations, or other parties, any mandate or instructions liable to interfere with the freedom of their action and vote," the Charter says.

Trump's Board of Peace has been controversial. It includes Israel but not Palestinian representatives and Trump's suggestion that the Board could eventually address challenges beyond Gaza has stirred anxiety that it could undermine the U.N.'s role as the main platform for global diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Infantino appeared on stage with several heads of state, sported a red hat with 'USA' on the front and the numbers 45-47, for the two non-consecutive presidencies of Trump.

Infantino also displayed the FIFA collaboration agreement with The Board of Peace, which includes building 50 mini-pitches near schools and residential areas in Gaza, five full-size pitches across multiple districts, a state-of-the-art FIFA academy and a new 20,000-seat national stadium.

Trump has met Infantino several times, with the United States set to co-host this summer's soccer World Cup along with Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. President was also awarded FIFA's inaugural peace prize in December for his efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation in some of the world's biggest hotspots, the soccer body said at the time.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, elected in 2025, has not yet met Trump. The 2028 Summer Olympics is due to be held in Los Angeles.