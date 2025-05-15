FIFA Congress opens after Infantino's late arrival in Paraguay

ASUNCION :The FIFA Congress opened more than two hours later than planned on Thursday, after FIFA President Gianni Infantino's late arrival in Paraguay, following his Middle East trip accompanying Donald Trump on state visits, forced a delay.

Infantino opened the Congress at 12:47 local time (1547 GMT), two hours and 17 minutes later than scheduled.

"I welcome you, we are in Paraguay so I will try to speak in Spanish," Infantino said.

The CONMEBOL convention centre, where the FIFA Congress is being held, is located about two kilometres from Silvio Pettirossi International Airport.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

FIFA informed delegates around 8:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) that the start of the event would be delayed by two hours, from 10:30 a.m., due to "unforeseen reasons", a source briefed on the situation told Reuters.

Infantino was on a trip to the Middle East, which included visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, alongside U.S. President Trump.

The event was originally due to start at 9:30 a.m., but on Wednesday it was delayed by an hour.