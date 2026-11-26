FIFA says it has been victim of a cyberattack accessing 'personal and business information'
Only 0.1 per cent of the total data held by FIFA was affected, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
ZURICH: FIFA was the victim of a cyberattack that saw hackers gain access to what soccer’s world governing body describes as a “limited set of personal and business information," it said on Thursday (Nov 26).
“FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement,” the organisation said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.
FIFA did not say when the cyberattack took place, or the precise nature of the hacked information.
Last week, a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on X of what it claimed were FIFA files. Three days later, it appeared to take credit for the hack when responding to a post that said more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked.
"FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data," the governing body said in its statement.
"Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."
A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that no files from the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project were accessed.
The person with knowledge of the matter said less than 0.1 per cent of the total data held by world soccer's ruling body was affected.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in July that his organisation had scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors following a widespread backlash.
The plan had been to raise up to US $4.2 billion by selling a 20 per cent stake in a new unit that would run FIFA events, including the World Cup.
The breach comes at a time when FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, is under scrutiny after his foiled, secretive plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.
Infantino is also trying to extend his 11-year presidency of FIFA to 2031. He is the favourite when the election is held on Mar 18, with Kohzo Tashima of Japan and Philippe Diallo of France the other candidates.