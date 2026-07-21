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FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl
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FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl

FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Lisandro Martinez clash with Spain's Gavi after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
FIFA to investigate World Cup final post-match brawl
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and coaching staff clash with Spain's Eric Garcia after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
21 Jul 2026 04:25AM
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July 20 : World soccer's governing body FIFA has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate the post-match brawl that erupted after Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina in a chaotic World Cup final.

Tensions boiled over after Spain secured their second World Cup title courtesy of an extra-time winner from winger Ferran Torres. Argentina had already been reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute of normal time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card.

At the final whistle, Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players, including defender Eric Garcia and midfielder Gavi, triggering a broader brawl between the two sets of players.

The teams exchanged shoves and had to be physically separated, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni trying to calm down the players at the end of the ill-tempered encounter.

No timeframe was given for the conclusion of the investigation.

Source: Reuters
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