FIFA mulls stake sale through new $20 billion entity, source says

July 28 : FIFA is planning to sell a significant minority stake in a new commercial entity with a valuation of about $20 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

World soccer's governing body is working with bankers at JPMorgan to raise billions of dollars by bringing in external investors to take as much as a 20 per cent stake in the new entity, the source said, adding that former Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has been involved as a commercial adviser on the creation of the FIFA enterprise.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Financial Times first reported on the stake sale.